USA vs. Serbia, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team begin a brand new World Cup cycle tonight as they host Serbia in a friendly at LAFC’s newly re-named BMO Stadium. The annual January camp brings together an interesting group of players being evaluated by a temporary coaching staff.

Despite the weird and awkward circumstances surrounding this pre-planned camp and friendlies, this will be the first of many chances for a host of new faces to make an impression on the federation. With an automatic berth into the 2026 World Cup there’s going to be plenty of chances for evaluation periods like this one.

Of the many first-timers entering this camp, no one has more buzz than Club America’s Alejandro Zendejas. The former U.S. youth international has bounced from USA and Mexico and is now getting his chance with the senior USMNT even if it’s far from a full-strength roster. Can the dual-national continue his hot run of form and make a great first impression?

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Serbia lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Available TV: Universo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), HBO Max (App), peacock (App)

