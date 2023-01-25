USA vs. Serbia, 2023 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team fell 2-1 to Serbia to open their 2023 schedule. The annual January camp got off to a rough on-field start with the poor result. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson saw his inexperienced side fall short but there were a few bright spots. Up next is another friendly against Colombia on Saturday.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

