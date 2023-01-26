USMNT defender John Anthony Brooks joins TSG Hoffenheim

John Anthony Brooks time with Benfica has come to an end as the American center back is headed back to the Bundesliga. The team announced that it had signed the defender on a contract that will see him play for the side until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Welcome to Hoffenheim, Jay!#TSG have signed John Anthony #Brooks. The 29-year-old moves to Kraichgau from Benfica and has signed a contract until 30th June 2024. pic.twitter.com/vxire79B86 — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) January 26, 2023

Sports Illustrated reported that Brooks’ transfer fee fetched $327,000.00. It’s a far cry from the $22.5 million fee he cost Wolfsburg in 2017 when he earned the most expensive American transfer fee ever at the time.

Hoffenheim need the help. The club sits in 13th place just three points out of the relegation zone and has failed to win in their last seven Bundesliga matches. For Brooks, it will be a return to a league where he found success. At 29 years old he clearly has plenty of time to re-establish himself as a option for the USMNT and this could be the path forward he needs to do that.