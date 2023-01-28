USA vs. Colombia, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team conclude their abbreviated January training camp with a friendly against Colombia today in California. An inexperienced roster made up of most domestic talent fell to Serbia in the opening match on Wednesday. Despite the result there were some strong individual showings from newcomers such as Brandon Vazquez and Cade Cowell. Alongside Alejandro Zendejas, the attacking trio offered some life in the final third.

In particular, Vazquez proved he belongs with the national team by notching a goal on his international debut. Everyone is well aware of the USMNT’s dire need for a true goalscorer at the striker position. With the job totally up for grabs, any shimmer of light be magnified tenfold. With another strong showing in this match, the big-bodied target man could very well earn himself a look with the full-strength side come March.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Colombia lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:30p.m. Eastern, 4:30p.m. Pacific

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park; Carson, CA

Available TV: TNT, Telemundo

Available Streaming: fuboTV (free trial), peacock (App)

