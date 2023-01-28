USA vs. Colombia, 2023 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team played Colombia to a scoreless draw to conclude their annual January camp on Saturday. It was was little more than a fitness exercise between many players in preseason mode, there were few chances to score between both sides. Everyone will now head back to their clubs with the USMNT expected to call up a full-strength side for the first time in late Match when the Concacaf Nations League resumes.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.