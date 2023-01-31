Sam Mewis a doubt for the 2023 World Cup following second surgery on injured knee

It seems that if the USWNT is going to three-peat as World Cup Champions they will need to do it without midfielder Sam Mewis. The Kansas City Current player posted on Twitter that the knee that she had surgery on in 2021 required another operation last week.

Mewis underwent the first operation after the Olympics in 2021 and spent much of that year rehabilitating it. At this point there isn’t a timeline for her return but it’s clear she is set for a lengthy recovery and it seems like she will miss the World Cup this summer.

Her absence will make things difficult for the team to find solidity in midfield as Julie Ertz has been away from the team after the birth of her son last summer. The midfield difficulty was showcased last year when the USA los three matches in a row to close out the year.

While the World Cup starts in June, the team will have games against Canada, Brazil, and Japan next month in the SheBelieves Cup to work out their issues in the middle of the pitch.