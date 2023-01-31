Konrad de la Fuente goes to Hull on loan and other transfer deadline day news and rumors

It’s transfer deadline day so silly season is reaching its peak. The transfer window already saw Weston McKennie go to Major Leeds Soccer and some other players for the USMNT also seem set to be joining new teams.

First up is news that Konrad de la Fuente is joining Hull City on loan with an option to buy.

Hull City have signed Konrad de La Fuente (21) on loan with an option-to-buy, reports @yagosabuncuoglu. pic.twitter.com/gIZkgoajse — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) January 31, 2023

After showing promise as a youngster at Barcelona, the winger joined Marseilles but has failed to find a breakthrough there. A change of scenery and new competition in the Championship might help him take the next step in his career.

A few rumors are also making the rounds as George Bello has been linked to a move to Birmingham City.

Birmingham City have made a late move for USA defender George Bello from Arminia Bielefeld. #BCFC #arminiabielefeld #DeadlineDay https://t.co/tk1X75IyJi — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) January 31, 2023

Bello has seen limited action with Arminia Bielefeld since joining last year from Atlanta United and the 2. Bundesliga side may part ways with him for a bit of a bargain.

We’re still waiting on confirmation that Antonee Robinson’s move to Manchester City is anything other than a rumor, but that would certainly be a big move for the American.