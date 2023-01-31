 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Konrad de la Fuente goes to Hull on loan and other transfer deadline day news and rumors

George Bello rumored to go to Birmingham and Antonee Robinson reportedly drawing interest from Manchester City

By Parker Cleveland
/ new
Olympique de Marseille v ESTAC Troyes - Ligue 1 Photo by John Berry/Getty Images

It’s transfer deadline day so silly season is reaching its peak. The transfer window already saw Weston McKennie go to Major Leeds Soccer and some other players for the USMNT also seem set to be joining new teams.

First up is news that Konrad de la Fuente is joining Hull City on loan with an option to buy.

After showing promise as a youngster at Barcelona, the winger joined Marseilles but has failed to find a breakthrough there. A change of scenery and new competition in the Championship might help him take the next step in his career.

A few rumors are also making the rounds as George Bello has been linked to a move to Birmingham City.

Bello has seen limited action with Arminia Bielefeld since joining last year from Atlanta United and the 2. Bundesliga side may part ways with him for a bit of a bargain.

We’re still waiting on confirmation that Antonee Robinson’s move to Manchester City is anything other than a rumor, but that would certainly be a big move for the American.

Manchester City v Fulham - Premier League Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

More From Stars and Stripes FC

Loading comments...