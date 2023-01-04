Anthony Hudson to coach USMNT during January friendlies

The United States Men’s National Team will have a temporary coach for their upcoming January Camp. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that Anthony Hudson will lead the USMNT on an interim basis for friendlies against Serbia on January 25th and against Colombia on January 28th.

Anthony Hudson has served as an assistant under Gregg Berhalter on the USMNT since 2021. Before that, he was the head coach of the USMNT U-20 side. He also has experience as a head coach on the club and international level, with coaching stints for Real Maryland Monarchs, Newport County, Bahrain’s U-23s, Bahrain, New Zealand’s U-23s, New Zealand, and the Colorado Rapids.

Anthony Hudson will be joined by fellow World Cup assistant coach B.J. Callaghan and Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team head coach Mikey Varas in forming the roster for the January Camp friendlies.

Anthony Hudson will serve as head coach of the #USMNT for the upcoming January camp » https://t.co/tUN0sRQhgJ pic.twitter.com/bpc4LoIHVM — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) January 4, 2023

Gregg Berhalter, who led the USMNT as head coach from 2019 until 2022, had his contract expire at 11:59pm on December 31st. With him out of contract and with the investigation into the circumstances surrounding an intimate partner violence incident from 1991 involving his now wife Rosalind, Berhalter will not be in camp with the team this month. U.S. Soccer says it continues to conduct its “customary review” of the USMNT program following the team’s Round of 16 exit from the 2022 World Cup.