The United States will be participating in both men’s and women’s soccer at the 2023 Pan American Games, the 19th (XIX) edition of the regional 27-sport event. The celebration runs from October 18th through November 5th in the host city of Santiago, Chile. U.S. Soccer announced both rosters that are set to take part in the competition.

The #U19WYNT head coach Carrie Kveton has named an 18-player roster that will travel to Chile for the @santiago2023 Pan American Games.



will play senior national teams of Venezuela , Costa Rica , and Argentina in group play. — U.S. Soccer YNT (@USYNT) October 9, 2023

The women’s team is represented by the USWNT U-19 group. Head coach Carrie Kveton named an 18-player roster (with four alternates) that will be competing at the Pan American Games for the first time since 2007. Every member of the “up-and-coming” squad is eligible for the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup.

The team qualified for the tournament by winning the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. Drawn into Group B, the first three opponents are Venezuela (October 22), Costa Rica (October 25), and Argentina (October 28). The top two finishers advance to the semifinal round.

***

GOALKEEPERS (2): Sonoma Kasica (Florida Premier FC; St. Petersburg, Fla.), Kealey Titmuss (Nationals; Grand Blanc, Mich.)

DEFENDERS (6): Aven Alvarez (North Carolina Courage; New Hill, N.C.), Jordan Bugg (San Diego Surf SC; El Cajon, Calif.), Nicki Fraser (Real Colorado; Highlands Ranch, Colo.), Reese Klein (Florida United SC; Cooper City, Fla.), Sam Smith (Boise Timbers Thorns FC; Boise, Idaho), Gisele Thompson (Total Futbol Academy; Studio City, Calif.)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kendall Bodak (New England FC; Monson, Mass.), Claire Hutton (World Class FC; Bethlehem, N.Y.), Eleanor Klinger (Internationals SC; Cleveland, Ohio), Charlotte Kohler (MVLA SC; Woodside, Calif.), Lauren Martinho (North Carolina Courage; Cary, N.C.), Grace Restovich (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.)

FORWARDS (4): Emeri Adames (Solar SC; Red Oak, Texas), Katie Shea Collins (Tennessee SC; Gallatin, Tenn.), Ava McDonald (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas), Amalia Villarreal (Michigan Jaguars FC; Lansing, Mich.),

ALTERNATES: Izzy Engle (Midfielder - Minnesota Thunder; Edina, Minn.), Miri O’Donnell (Forward - FC Bay Area Surf; San Ramon, Calif.), Carla Small (Defender - IMG Academy; Waipahu, Hawaii), Bella Winn (Forward - World Class FC; Ridgewood, N.J.)

***

The men are also represented by the USMNT U-19 team, having last appeared at the 2007 edition. Head coach Michael Nsien named an 18-player squad, featuring several notable talents and even a pair of brothers. The majority of the group competes in Major League Soccer.

The team qualified for the tournament by winning the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Drawn into Group B, the United States will have to contend with the likes of Brazil, Honduras, and Colombia. Should advancement to the semifinal round be secured, the opposite side of the bracket features Chile, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, and Uruguay.

***

GOALKEEPERS (2): Chituru Odunze (Charlotte FC), Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas)

DEFENDERS (5): Nolan Norris (FC Dallas), Nico Carrera (Holstein Kiel), Alex Freeman (Orlando City), Thomas Williams (Orlando City), Mauricio Cuevas (Los Angeles Galaxy)

MIDFIELDERS (9): Theodore Ku-DiPietro (DC United), Sergio Oregel (Chicago Fire), Brooklyn Raines (Houston Dynamo), Danny Leyva (Colorado Rapids), Jackson Hopkins (Loudoun United), Reed Baker-Whiting (Seattle Sounders), Jack Panayotou (New England Revolution), Alejandro Alvarado (Vianense), Rodrigo Neri (Atlético Madrid)

FORWARDS (2): Tega Ikoba (Portland Timbers), Vaughn Covil (Hull City)

***

Hit the comments to discuss the Pan Am rosters for the United States.