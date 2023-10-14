USA vs. Germany, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team convene once again for a highly anticipated international window featuring friendlies against two familiar foes of world soccer. The U.S. kick things off today in East Hartford, Connecticut against four-time World Cup champions Germany.

Die Mannschaft are in a undeniable rough patch since the 2022 World Cup that saw them crash out of the group stage. Since their disappointment in Qatar, Germany have suffered defeat three times in their last seven matches. Japan, Colombia, and Belgium were the teams to grab a win over the struggling world power. Despite their hardships, they did manage a 2-1 win over France in September and have a ton of depth at their disposal to give the USMNT an extremely difficult matchup.

Gregg Berhalter has called in a strong roster for this match and next week’s friendly against Ghana. The biggest name missing from the squad yet again is Tyler Adams, who has picked up another injury after playing with Bournemouth. Johnny Cardoso returns to the fray after recovering from an injury himself and could factor into that midfield equation. Of course, this camp also marks the first time we get to see Gio Reyna since his sensational performance against Canada in the Nations League final.

United States lineup:

TBA

Germany lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 3:00p.m. Eastern, 12:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium; East Hartford, CT

Available TV: TNT, Telemundo

Available Streaming: HBO Max, peacock

