Watch Christian Pulisic score a worldie against Germany

Christian Pulisic has continued his brilliant start to the 2023-24 season with a stunning opening goal for the United States against Germany. Just under half of an hour into the friendly, the AC Milan star galloped down half the field, cut onto his right foot and smashed a sensational curling finish into the top corner to beat Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

.@pulisic with a SCREAMER to open the scoring pic.twitter.com/KlG0oMeNPm — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) October 14, 2023

This highlight reel moment is the latest achievement in what has been a tremendous start to life in Italy. Since joining Milan he has scored four goals and added an assist in his first eight appearances. A fully in-form Pulisic is a joy to watch and treat for the U.S. national team.