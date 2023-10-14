USA vs. Germany, 2023 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team were defeated by Germany 3-1 on Saturday afternoon. Despite Christian Pulisic’s sensational opening goal, the Germans stormed back with three unanswered goals to take the win. Ilkay Gundogan, Niclas Fullkrug, and Jamal Musiala all found the back of the net for the visitors. The U.S. will finish off the October window against Ghana next week.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

