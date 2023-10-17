USA vs. Ghana, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team look to rebound from their loss to Germany tonight as it wraps up the October international window with a friendly against Ghana. This will be the final chance for Gregg Berhalter to assess his side before they head back into competitive action in the Concacaf Nations League next month.

It was very much a mixed bag for the Americans on Saturday as they enjoyed a very positive first half that saw their high-powered attack string together some nice spells of play. Gio Reyna’s influence in the midfield was apparent for all to see. Then, of course, there was Christian Pulisic’s individual brilliance on the team’s lone goal. Halftime changes disrupted the team’s flow and it was all downhill from there.

The most important thing to look for in this match will be if the U.S. can keep up that opening success when their full-strength lineup is on the field and continue that on once changes are introduced.

United States lineup:

TBA

Ghana lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:30p.m. Eastern, 5:30p.m. Pacific

Venue: Geodis Park; Nashville, TN

Available TV: TNT, Universo

Available Streaming: Max, peacock

