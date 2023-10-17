USA vs. Ghana, 2023 Friendly: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team throttled Ghana on Tuesday night to the tune of a 4-0 score line. It was an absolutely torrid first half for the U.S. that saw all the goals come within the opening 45 minutes. Gio Reyna once again starred for the Americans, scoring a brace. Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic also found the net for what was a simply stunning half of soccer.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

