October 2023 USMNT Friendlies: USA 4-0 Ghana - The Americans coast to an easy victory

The USMNT returned to action on Tuesday after watching Germany play soccer against them for the second half of their game over the weekend. This time they faced Ghana as the one time rivals of the USA visited Nashville. The Black Stars looked to bounce back after a tough 2-0 loss to Mexico in Charlotte.

Gregg Berhalter switched things up a bit as Johnny, Miles Robinson, and Kristoffer Lund made it into the XI as the front four of Pulisic, Reyna, Balogun, and Weah remained the same.

Our XI in Nashville pic.twitter.com/uL9ACWSCVV — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) October 17, 2023

Ghana set up in a 4-2-3-1 in the hopes of getting something going in the attack after failing to get a shot on frame against El Tri.





- Debut for Jerome Opoku

- Manaf Nurudeen in post



Your #BlackStars to face USA #USAGHA pic.twitter.com/4du4ff4i7C — Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) October 18, 2023

In the end, it would be a good performance for the USA against a struggling team. The Stars and Stripes made trouble for Ghana early and often and truly dominated the first half. A first half brace from Gio Reyna to go with goals from Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic effectively sealed the match for the home side.

At the half, Pulisic, Reyna, and Balogun made way for Ricardo Pepi, Brenden Aaronson, and Weston McKennie. The line change didn’t quite find the same success as the starters and the attack stalled in the second 45. Berhalter made more changes as Johnny came off for Lennard Maloney a bit past the hour mark and then would bring in Cameron Carter-Vickers for Chris Richards 10 minutes later. Yunus Musah and Luca de la Torre would also swap with 15 minutes to go.

For the most part, the second half gave Gregg a lot of data he can crunch and tape to eat to get the team rounded out for coin flip roster decisions. Aside from that, the second 45 didn’t offer much in terms of excitement, although Dest very nearly dribbled through a human being finally.

GIFS OF A BUNCH OF GOALS IN THE FIRST HALF

The USA got off to a fast start with Gio Reyna entering his blonde era in style for the national team.

This is exactly the kind of goal the team wants to score. Dest carries the ball forward and has two options wide. He dishes to Balogun who sends a cross toward Pulisic that is deflected into the path of Reyna for the goal.

The second score of the night would come off of a penalty. This was no doubt a penalty as the defender hacks down Tim Weah with an awkward challenge in the box.

Pulisic converted the kick from the spot.

The third goal showed why Folarin Balogun just needs to be fed the ball often in the box. He can make the space, just pass. him. the. ball.

The USA went up 4-0 on an indirect free kick awarded inside the Ghana 18. Pulisic, Reyna and Balogun decided to run a little fumblerooski and outwitted everyone wearing red.

To his credit, Ghana’s keeper did make easy work of the USA offensive line and almost blocked the field goal.

The USA took home a 4-0 win as Ghana never figured things out in the attack and couldn’t keep up with the early aggression from the USA.