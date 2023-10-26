USA Soccercast, Episode 117: The All Time USWNT Roster

The USA Soccercast is back with Episode 117, as we get ready for the USWNT’s matches against Colombia this weekend as well as dip into the mailbag.

The USWNT take on Colombia twice this weekend, with the first one coming tonight in Salt Lake City. We quickly preview the matchup, the USWNT roster, and a few players from Las Cafeteras that fans should pay attention to when they hit the field. These matches are important as we start to see who tries to separate themselves and show they should be on the shortened roster for the Olympics next summer.

After the break, we dip into the mailbag for a great question: who is your all-time USWNT gameday roster? That includes the starting XI and your bench. We go through each position in the starting XI and also who would make the bench. Of course, we want to know who your all-time WNT roster would be, so chime in here in the comments.

