USA Soccercast, Episode 118: 2014 USMNT vs. 2023 USMNT

The USA Soccercast is back to jumpstart the weekend with an action packed Episode 118! On this episode, we welcome Eric Schmitz from the World of Concacaf Podcast to help us debate one of the main topics of the week.

First, we have discussion on the rumored 2024 home jersey for the USMNT and USWNT. U.S. Soccer needs a jersey identity, and the Waldos are it. However, we discuss the rumored jersey design and explain the need to identify something that U.S. Soccer fans can start to get behind ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking of the 2026 World Cup, the rumors are all over the place: LA out, Vegas potentially in, and AT&T Stadium aka JerryWorld in the driver’s seat to host the 2026 World Cup Final. Could SoFi Stadium, the most expensive stadium in the history of the world, really not host matches? It seems possible, and Jerry Jones and the Dallas committee is pulling out all the stops in an effort to host the final.

After the break, we are joined by Eric Schmitz of the World of Concacaf Podcast to discuss a debate that was set in motion a couple days ago by Jozy Altidore’s appearance on CBS Sports Golazo’s “Kickin It” show:

2014 USMNT vs. 2023 USMNT



Who wins? pic.twitter.com/k1MlKZAMq0 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 24, 2023

Eric Schmitz helps us break down which team could be the better one between the two teams (with some additions to each, because it helps balance how you discuss this). It’s an awesome conversation that you won’t want to miss. And you should chime in with your thoughts in the comments!

Also, don’t forget to follow us on Twitter and to tap into our Linktree, which will give you access to all our affiliate links: Fanatics, Homage, BreakingT, and the MLS Store. Fall is coming, which means a great chance to get some new stuff. Now, you’ll be able to save some money on all the cool soccer apparel or anything else you’re interested in wearing! And finally, tag us on Twitter or email USA Soccercast at Gmail dot com with any topic suggestions or questions for the show. We’d like to have a mailbag episode, and we could use your questions!