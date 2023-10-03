USA Soccercast, Episode 116: Danny Penza discusses Tim Weah & Weston McKennie at Juventus

We have a cool interview on Episode 116 as we welcome Danny Penza from The Old Lady Speaks Podcast!

Juventus is one of the teams that has multiple USMNT players on its roster, with Weston McKennie rejoining the club this summer from his loan stint with Leeds United and Tim Weah moving in a permanent transfer from Lille. However, dreams of these two dynamic players teaming up on the field for the Bianconeri have been shortlived, as the two players have essentially combined to form a tandem at the right wingback position.

Danny discusses how each player has been doing for Juve this season, taking a deeper dive on the formation changes and why McKennie has moved into a starting role with Weah being his backup, while both play out of position. We also opine on whether this could change down the road as Juventus attempts to finish in the Top 4 in Serie A this season.

To stay up to date on how McKennie and Weah do with Juventus as the season progresses, the people at Black & White & Read All Over do fantastic work. Give them a follow on Twitter at @JuventusNation and Danny Penza can be found at @djp4cal.

