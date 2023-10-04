2030 World Cup to take place in Europe, Africa, South America

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be one that will take a huge approach to celebrating its centenary. Today, FIFA announced that the sole bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be the joint bid from Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. However, the opening matches for the tournament will take place in South America, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay each hosting a match.



FIFA Council takes key decisions on FIFA World Cup™ editions in 2030 and 2034: Morocco, Portugal and Spain joint bid is the sole candidate to host FIFA World Cup 2030™

➡️https://t.co/cKJec1tIE4 pic.twitter.com/mwLRerCIlg — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) October 4, 2023

The 2030 World Cup will begin with a centenary celebration in Montevideo, Uruguay, with the opening match taking place at Estádio Centenário, where the first World Cup final took place in 1930. Argentina and Paraguay will also host an opening match each before the rest of the tournament moves to Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. Spanish media outlets are reporting that the World Cup final will be played in that country, though FIFA did not confirm those reports. There was no immediate announcement on how logistics would work for the 3 opening matches in South America.

The 2030 World Cup FINAL will be played in Spain. @OndaCero_es pic.twitter.com/MMbVxTraK6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) October 4, 2023

All six host nations - Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay - will automatically qualify for the 2030 World Cup from the existing slot allocation. The decision is expected to be confirmed by the FIFA Congress in 2024.

In addition, the 2034 World Cup bidding process will open, with only countries from Asia and Oceania allowed to bid to host that edition of the tournament. Because Concacaf is hosting the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, they are excluded from bidding for the 2034 World Cup. Africa has also been excluded from bidding since Morocco is hosting in 2030.

Morocco, Portugal & Spain set to stage 2030 World Cup

To mark 100yrs of #FIFAWorldCup first 3 games to feature Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay at HOME

Opening ceremony + rest of event in host nations (all 6 qualify)

2034 in Asian or Oceana confedshttps://t.co/DCeVRYACsQ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) October 4, 2023

Hit the comments to discuss the 2030 World Cup taking place in six countries.