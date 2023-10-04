 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2030 World Cup to take place in Europe, Africa, South America

6 countries, 3 continents, 1 World Cup.

By Donald Wine II
FIFA World Cup 2026 Host City Announcement Photo by Howard Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The 2030 FIFA World Cup will be one that will take a huge approach to celebrating its centenary. Today, FIFA announced that the sole bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup will be the joint bid from Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. However, the opening matches for the tournament will take place in South America, with Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay each hosting a match.

The 2030 World Cup will begin with a centenary celebration in Montevideo, Uruguay, with the opening match taking place at Estádio Centenário, where the first World Cup final took place in 1930. Argentina and Paraguay will also host an opening match each before the rest of the tournament moves to Morocco, Portugal, and Spain. Spanish media outlets are reporting that the World Cup final will be played in that country, though FIFA did not confirm those reports. There was no immediate announcement on how logistics would work for the 3 opening matches in South America.

All six host nations - Argentina, Morocco, Paraguay, Portugal, Spain, and Uruguay - will automatically qualify for the 2030 World Cup from the existing slot allocation. The decision is expected to be confirmed by the FIFA Congress in 2024.

In addition, the 2034 World Cup bidding process will open, with only countries from Asia and Oceania allowed to bid to host that edition of the tournament. Because Concacaf is hosting the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, they are excluded from bidding for the 2034 World Cup. Africa has also been excluded from bidding since Morocco is hosting in 2030.

Hit the comments to discuss the 2030 World Cup taking place in six countries.

