October USMNT roster announced by Gregg Berhalter

The USA will be taking on Germany and Ghana on home soil later this month and Gregg Berhalter has selected his roster for the matches. Of note, Gio Reyna is back in the mix, Johnny Cardoso has been called in after missing out in September with an injury, Lennard Maloney has a chance at his first cap, and Cameron Carter-Vickers will make the trip over form Scotland.

The full list can be found here:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 9/0), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 33/0)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic/SCO; 12/0), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 28/2), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo/ITA; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham/ENG; 52/1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace/ENG; 12/1), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United; 26/3), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER; 6/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Johnny Cardoso (Internacional/BRA; 7/0), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo/ESP; 17/0), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim/GER; 0/0), Weston McKennie (Juventus/ITA; 46/11), Yunus Musah (AC Milan/ITA; 29/0), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/GER; 20/4), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 6/0)

FORWARDS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin/GER; 34/8), Folarin Balogun (Monaco/FRA; 4/2), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; 1/0), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven/NED; 18/9), Christian Pulisic (AC Milan/ITA; 62/26), Tim Weah (Juventus/ITA; 33/5)

The selection of just two keepers may suggest who the top netminders are in Berhalter’s mind though it would be easy enough to find a fill-in if needed from the domestic league for the stateside friendlies. Speaking of the domestic league, only two MLS players made the cut with Miles Robinson and DeJuan Jones coming in for the matches.

Let us know your thoughts as the friendlies approach.