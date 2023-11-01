USA Soccercast, Episode 119: The USWNT wins by playing the kids

The USA Soccercast recaps the USWNT’s October window on Episode 119. The October window was a bit of a struggle for the USWNT, as they played Colombia in two friendlies last weekend. The first match was a scoreless stalemate, with the USWNT looking like they had not attempted to change anything from what we had seen this year leading into the Women’s World Cup.

In the second friendly, the first half repeated some of those failed tactics and personnel decisions. However, with the substitution of a couple of the new young players at halftime, the dynamic changed. We discuss how Mia Fishel and Jaedyn Shaw should prompt a hard review of the program and should renew the desire by many to integrate the youth into the fabric of this team to make it theirs, especially with the W Gold Cup and the Olympics approaching in 2024.

After the break, the USWNT head coaching search could be near its end, and U.S. Soccer appears to be down to three finalists: Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson, Juventus head coach Joe Montemurro, and OL Reign FC head coach Laura Harvey. We discuss what some of the pros and cons are with these coaches, as well as what the priorities should be for the program with the hiring of the next head coach.

