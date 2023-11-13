Dallas-Fort Worth area to host Concacaf Nations League Finals, Copa América playoff

The Concacaf Nations League Finals and the playoffs to determine the final spots in the 2024 Copa América are going to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Today, Concacaf announced that the 2024 Concacaf Nations League Finals will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on March 21st and March 24th. Meanwhile, the Copa América playoff matches will take place at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on March 23rd.

The winners of the four Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchups, set to be played over the next week, will move on to play in the Nations League Finals. Those teams will also qualify for the 2024 Copa América. The losers of those quarterfinal matchups will still have a chance to make it to Copa América, but will have to win the single match playoff to qualify.

“The Concacaf Nations League is an integral part of the Concacaf men’s national team calendar and continues to have a hugely positive impact on the development of the game in our region. The competition provides a consistent set of matches across the FIFA windows and, as we head towards the latter stages of the third edition, I must praise our 41 federations and their teams for their hard work and commitment to this competition,” Concacaf President Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “AT&T Stadium and Toyota Stadium will be great hosts for what promises to be a tremendous week of Concacaf Nations League football in the Dallas Metropolitan Area. I want to thank the cities of Arlington and Frisco, their stadiums, and the Dallas Sports Commission for working with Concacaf to ensure these matches are a celebration of the best men’s national team football in the region.”

The USMNT play Trinidad & Tobago in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals, with the first match taking place on Thursday in Austin and the return match in Port of Spain on November 20th. The aggregate winner will qualify for Copa América and the Nations League Finals. The USMNT are the only team to have won the Concacaf Nations League and are seeking to defend their title for the second time.

The schedule for the Concacaf Nations League Finals and Copa América playoff:

March 21, 2024 - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

-Concacaf Nations League semifinal #1

-Concacaf Nations League semifinal #2

March 23, 2024 - Toyota Stadium, Frisco

-Copa América playoff #1

-Copa América playoff #2

March 24, 2024 - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

-Concacaf Nations League 3rd place

-Concacaf Nations League Final

All set for an incredible Nations League Finals in Arlington pic.twitter.com/IpZv1UANDE — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) November 13, 2023

