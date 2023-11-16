USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team take the field tonight for what is a surprisingly high stakes two-legged Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinal with Trinidad & Tobago. Normally, the Nations League at this stage is nothing but glorified practices matches, but now with a place in next summer’s Copa America up for grabs, there is some anxiety and tension involved.

Which makes some noticeable key injuries impacting the U.S. even more daunting. The obvious name missing from the group during this window is that of Christian Pulisic’s. Gregg Berhalter will be tasked with replacing the face of the USMNT in these two key matches to ensure his side gets the amazing chance of playing some of South America’s best teams in 2024. Pulisic’s opposite number on the wing Tim Weah also misses out for the USA and thus creates two openings in the attack to fill.

in a turn of beautiful irony, without those two game-changing attackers, the onus of making magic happen in the final third will fall on Gio Reyna’s shoulders. Despite not seeing the field much with Dortmund this season, he has performed at a top level for the national team. For the U.S. to reach Copa America, they’ll need the best Gio Reyna possible in these two matches.

United States lineup:

TBA

Trinidad & Tobago lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 9:00p.m. Eastern, 6:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Q2 Stadium; Austin, TX

Available TV: TNT, Telemundo, Universo

Available Streaming: Max, peacock

