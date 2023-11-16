USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago, Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team defeated Trinidad & Tobago 3-0 on Thursday night in the first leg of the Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals. The U.S. overcame 80 frustrating minutes of the visitors parking the bus when Ricardo Pepi broke the deadlock. The goal opened the floodgates with Antonee Robinson adding a spectacular goal and Gio Reyna tacking one on for good measure. It was a purely ugly Concacaf special, but the Americans come away with a big result.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

