USA Soccercast, Episode 120: Give Emma Hayes her theme music!

We’re celebrating the potential hire of Emma Hayes on Episode 120 of the USA Soccercast!

The shocking news on Saturday morning that Emma Hayes was not only leaving Chelsea FC at the end of the season but also set to become the next U.S. Women’s National Team head coach made a lot of fans incredibly excited. We discuss the resume of Emma Hayes and what she’s done as a coach leading up to this point.

We then get into what makes her a great coach and what USWNT fans can expect from the team with Hayes in charge. There was an excellent article by ESPN’s Sophie Lawson that discussed Hayes’s tactics, coaching philosophy, and the style of play her teams have. Hayes also likes to develop young talent, and with a program in transition, there will be lots of chances for her to bring along some of the younger players who could form the core of the USWNT moving forward. It’s an exciting time and what looks to be a new era of the USWNT, and fans should look forward to watching her operate as she puts her stamp on the USWNT program.

