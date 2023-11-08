Snapdragon Stadium to host first ever W Gold Cup Final

Snapdragon Stadium is set to host another major women’s soccer event. Yesterday, Concacaf announced that the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup Final will take place in San Diego at the 14-month old stadium, which has a capacity of 35,000 seats, on March 10th.

The first ever edition of the W Gold Cup will take place between February 17th and March 10th. The United States Women’s National Team qualified for the tournament by winning the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, which also gave them berths in the 2023 Women’s World Cup and the 2024 Olympics. The USWNT played Colombia at Snapdragon Stadium back on October 29th.

Snapdragon Stadium, in addition to being the home of the San Diego Wave, San Diego State Aztecs football, and rugby club San Diego Legion, also will be the home of San Diego FC when they debut in Major League Soccer in 2025. The stadium will host the NWSL Championship Game this Saturday night, where OL Reign FC and NJ/NY Gotham FC will each fight for their first title.

“San Diego and Snapdragon Stadium will be a tremendous host for our inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup Final, and I want to thank the city and the venue for their commitment to working with us to further grow women’s football in our region,” Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President Victor Montagliani said in a statement. “The Concacaf W Gold Cup is the pinnacle of the women’s game in our Confederation, and it will provide an opportunity to celebrate that progress and commit to doing even more in the future.”

In addition to the announcement of the W Gold Cup Final site, Concacaf announced that the W Gold Cup Draw will take place on December 11th at 7:00pm ET in Miami. The USWNT and Canada have already qualified for the Gold Cup alongside invitees Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Paraguay. Three more teams will qualify during the December international window, while the W Gold Cup Prelims beginning on February 17th will determine the final 3 teams to be included in the field of 12.

The stage is set for the first ever W Gold Cup final pic.twitter.com/xBJny71EjD — W Gold Cup (@GoldCup) November 7, 2023

