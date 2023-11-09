U.S. Soccer announces November USMNT Nations League roster

The United States Men’s National Team have 2 crucial matches this month, as they take on Trinidad & Tobago in the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 24-man roster that will take on the Soca Warriors in Austin on November 16th and then on the road in Port of Spain on November 20th.

There are a couple of people who are not featured into this camp due to injuries. Tyler Adams remains out with the hamstring injury, and will be out until at least February. Tim Weah picked up a hamstring injury with Juventus late last week, and he will take the international break to continue his recovery. Christian Pulisic, one of the few players left in the player pool who was with the team when the team last visited Trinidad & Tobago for that fateful match back in October 2017, also injured his hamstring earlier this week for AC Milan and was left off the roster to recover.

Four players who were left off the roster in previous windows due to injuries or coach’s decision make their return to the roster: forward Paxten Aaronson, defender Antonee Robinson, goalkeeper Gaga Slonina and midfielder Malik Tillman. Tillman was part of the October roster before having to withdraw due to injury. Paxten Aaronson joins his brother Brenden on the roster. They are already the 9th set of brothers to earn USMNT caps, having achieved that back in January when Paxten started for the USMNT against Colombia.

“The objective ahead of us is clear. We want to compete for our third Nations League title and the chance to play in Copa America, and it’s going to take focus and determination to get past Trinidad & Tobago,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “We have had a core group together for the last two windows in preparation for this opportunity, and we want to finish the year on a strong note and position ourselves to compete in two important competitions next year.”

The 24-man USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Nottingham Forest), Gaga Slonina (KAS Eupen), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest)

DEFENDERS (8): Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Sergiño Dest (PSV Eindhoven), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Lennard Maloney (Heidenheim), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (AC Milan), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Malik Tillman (PSV Eindhoven)

FORWARDS (5): Brenden Aaronson (Union Berlin), Folarin Balogun (Monaco), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Ricardo Pepi (PSV Eindhoven), Alex Zendejas (Club América)

The path to a third @CNationsLeague title begins in Austin.



Your November #USMNT Roster » https://t.co/eidorGRz9a pic.twitter.com/ouBAloxgde — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) November 9, 2023

Hit the comments and discuss the call-ups.