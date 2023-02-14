Jesse Marsch reportedly to become new Southampton manager

A week after being fired as manager of Leeds United, Jesse Marsch is reportedly headed to Southampton. In fact, the deal may be close to done as there are reports that he is in final contract negotiations with the club.

Southampton are close to appointing Jesse Marsch as new head coach, as reported by @TheAthleticFC ⚪️ #SaintsFC



Parties are discussing final details of the contract in order to get it done in the next hours/days — meeting on Monday was positive. pic.twitter.com/ivnktkd5Re — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 14, 2023

Southampton are currently dead last in the table have won just three games all season and have the second worst defense in the Premier League. The good news is that they are just four points from safety and have 16 games to dig themselves out.

Should Marsch be appointed he will have his work cut out for him with a game Saturday against Chelsea followed by a trip to his former club, and relegation candidates, Leeds the next week. A tough schedule will also make things difficult as Saints face 10 clubs in the top 10 of the table to finish out the year.

The manager has shown that he can arrive in February and do enough to survive with a struggling team and Southampton are hoping he has what it takes to do it again.