 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jesse Marsch reportedly to become new Southampton manager

Marsch wasn’t out of a job for long as he may be headed to Saints

By Parker Cleveland
/ new
Accrington Stanley v Leeds United: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

A week after being fired as manager of Leeds United, Jesse Marsch is reportedly headed to Southampton. In fact, the deal may be close to done as there are reports that he is in final contract negotiations with the club.

Southampton are currently dead last in the table have won just three games all season and have the second worst defense in the Premier League. The good news is that they are just four points from safety and have 16 games to dig themselves out.

Should Marsch be appointed he will have his work cut out for him with a game Saturday against Chelsea followed by a trip to his former club, and relegation candidates, Leeds the next week. A tough schedule will also make things difficult as Saints face 10 clubs in the top 10 of the table to finish out the year.

The manager has shown that he can arrive in February and do enough to survive with a struggling team and Southampton are hoping he has what it takes to do it again.

Next Up In Soccer

Loading comments...