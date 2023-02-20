USMNT midweek viewing guide: Musah in La Liga, Pefok in Europa

Midweek USMNT action is here, with Americans in competition all across Europe. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Getafe v Valencia, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV: Yunus Musah and Valencia (18th) meet Getafe (19th) in a La Liga relegation battle.

Also in action:

Watford v West Brom, 3p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Daryl Dike and West Brom (10th) match up against Watford (8th) in the Championship.

: Daryl Dike and West Brom (10th) match up against Watford (8th) in the Championship. Benfica v Boavista, 4:15p on GolTV USA, GolTV Espanol, fuboTV, Fanatiz: Reggie Cannon and Boavista (8th) face top-of-the-table Benfica, away. Probably the toughest game of the year for Reggie and co.

Tuesday

Norwich City v Birmingham, 2:45p: Auston Trusty and Birmingham (18th) will try to keep Josh Sargent and Norwich (9th) off the scoresheet.

Also in action:

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli, 3p on Paramount+, ViX, ViX+: Frankfurt are at home, but they’re heavy underdogs against Napoli in the Champions League round of 16. Timmy Chandler is likely to play, but isn’t really in the USMNT picture. Paxten Aaronson is on the fringe of the US pool, but hasn’t made his Frankfurt first-team debut yet.

Wednesday

RB Leipzig v Manchester City, 3p on CBS, TUDN, UniMás, Paramount+, fuboTV (free trial), ViX+: Caden Clark is unlikely to play in this Champions League round of 16 match, but he did make Leipzig’s Bundesliga squad this past weekend.

Thursday

Union Berlin v Ajax, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Jordan Pefok and Union are all knotted up with Ajax at 0-0 after leg 1 in Amsterdam. Now Pefok and co are in position to advance in the Europa League with a win at home.

Also in action:

PSV v Sevilla, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX+: Richy Ledezma probably won’t feature for PSV in this Europa League match. He’s likely to be loaned to NYCFC soon. The matchup is tied 0-0 going into the second leg.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!