Haiti, Portugal, Panama complete FIFA Women’s World Cup field

The Women’s World Cup field of 32 is finally set. With the completion of the inter-confederation playoffs tonight, the final 3 teams were determined that will head to Australia and New Zealand this summer.

The USWNT, along with the rest of Group E, were awaiting the winner of the Portugal-Cameroon match earlier this morning, with Panama winning in stoppage time. Haiti defeated Chile yesterday, while Panama defeated Paraguay to complete the field, both making the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

With Haiti and Panama’s wins in the inter-confederation playoffs, Concacaf ended up with 6 teams in the field of 32, the most ever at a Women’s World Cup. They join the USWNT, Canada, Jamaica, and Costa Rica.

The complete field of 32 for the Women’s World Cup:

Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

Group E: USA, Vietnam, Netherlands, Portugal

Group F: France, Jamaica, Brazil, Panama

Group G: Sweden, South Africa, Italy, Argentina

Group H: Germany, Morocco, Colombia, South Korea

