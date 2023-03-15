USMNT Nations League roster released

The United States Men’s National Team have two pivotal matches coming up this month in Concacaf Nations League. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 24-man USMNT roster who will head to Florida early next week for training camp ahead of a road match against Grenada and a home match in Orlando against El Salvador.

13 of the players who make the roster were on the roster for the 2022 World Cup. That includes Christian Pulisic, who recently returned to action after an injury layoff. Tyler Adams, who captained the team during the World Cup, was left off the roster after he picked up an injury in training for Leeds United yesterday.

Also making the roster is Gio Reyna, who has been at the center of one of the biggest sagas in USMNT program history. With the independent investigation into former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter concluded, Reyna still may have to face some fallout over the actions of his parents, Claudio and Danielle Reyna. USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson recently had a meeting with Gio to “clear the air,” and it appears that from the outside, that relationship has not been fractured and Gio remains a welcome part of the roster.

Alex Zendejas, who recently committed his future to the USMNT over Mexico, makes this roster, and Taylor Booth gets called into his first senior national team camp since December 2021 with an eye on a potential first cap. Daryl Dike and Miles Robinson also return to the roster, Robinson’s return coming after a lengthy absence due to a ruptured Achilles. Robinson is the only MLS-based player on this roster. With the league continuing to play matches through the March window, USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson opted to leave those players at home.

The 24-man roster for the USMNT:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS (8): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham FC), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), Antonee Robinson (Fulham FC), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Alan Soñora (Juárez)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea FC), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club América)

