2023 World Cup home kit leaked

The 2023 World Cup means a new kit for the defending champs. Nike got together and drew inspiration from a blue Dalmatian or New Zealand as host country for the USWNT group matches being the Land of the Long White Cloud... or someone’s pen broke. In any case, it’s a white kit with some blue splotches. FootyHeadlines has leaked the new uni.

: USA 2023 Home Kit Leaked: https://t.co/K9uqVAe6Sa — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) March 16, 2023

While it’s not “clean and crisp” like the Centennial kit, it is a new, very new, take on the standard white with blue accents that the USA typically wears for its home kit. There is a certain pointillism aspect to it that Paul Signac no doubt would have appreciated.

The new strip also moves the crest back over the left side of the chest rather than in the center. The Nike swoosh and four stars are in gold, a statement of intent no doubt as the team looks to add a 5th star.