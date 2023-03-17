USMNT film room: Dike’s big week, Tillman impresses

Let’s go on a quick journey. Some soccer was played this midweek, and video clips have been gathered. Let’s run through them to see what developments there have been in the USMNT player pool this midweek:

Monday

Amir Richardson scored a sweet curling strike to bring Le Havre level with Metz (it would finish 1-1). Le Have are 9 points clear at the top of Ligue 2, likely to be promoted to Ligue 1. Richardson will be in Ligue 1 either way, as he has a prearranged transfer to join Folarin Balogun’s current club Reims this summer. Eligible for France, Morocco, and the U.S., Richardson accepted a Morocco U23 callup on Wednesday.

Tuesday

Leading up to this week’s roster release, I re-cut some Taylor Booth clips originally posted by Sanjiv of @USMNTVideos. Taylor Booth’s breakout season with Utrecht in the Eredivisie has been fun to watch, and it will be a treat to see him in Nations League this month.

Taylor Booth: skill on the ball pic.twitter.com/tidGTn8Syn — Justin Moran (@kickswish) March 14, 2023

In CCL action, American defensive mid Andrés Perea notched a brace in the Union’s 4-0 win over Salvadorian club Alianza. US U20 attacking mid Quinn Sullivan got the assist on Perea’s first.

What a beautiful strike from @PhilaUnion's 22-year-old Andrés Perea! pic.twitter.com/9az7uQx9mM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2023

Jack McGlynn’s ball over the top unlocked the defense leading to Perea’s second on the night.

Andrés Perea brace! ⚽️⚽️



Two goals off the bench to provide a spark for @PhilaUnion ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/r8Y2gwLdjd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2023

Wednesday

Daryl Dike scored a sweet one-time finish to give West Brom a 1-0 lead over Cardiff City. Cardiff would equalize to finish the game at 1-1.

Here’s another view of Dike’s well-taken goal:

Daryl Dike's Wednesday.



: @USMNT call-up.

: Scores his fourth goal in five games. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/y4x71ppQRE — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) March 16, 2023

American striker Brian White scored a well-hit goal against Honduran side Real España in CCL play. White and the Vancouver Whitecaps lost the away match 2-3, but advanced on their 7-3 aggregate score after embarrassing España 5-0 at home last week.

Brian White strike!



He gives @WhitecapsFC the lead in Honduras pic.twitter.com/hCLnNNGukt — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) March 15, 2023

Thursday

The Daryl Dike vibes continue on Thursday, with the striker posting these highlights to celebrate being called into USMNT camp.

Been loving life with West Brom, now it’s time for camp pic.twitter.com/j7QjyVKbQJ — Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) March 16, 2023

Weekend odds and ends

Tim Weah went 90’ at right back for Lille in their 3-3 draw with Lyon. Weah was involved in all 3 Lyon goals - no huge blunders, but not a fantastic defensive display. He’ll have to continue growing into his defensive role as a fullback with Les Dogues.

a few plays of Tim Weah's RB defending vs Lyon

involved in all 3 Lyon goals

last Friday (March 10, 2023) pic.twitter.com/0rqr2TLBvD — smoothie comps (@smoothie_comps2) March 14, 2023

Tyler Adams went 90’ in Leeds United’s 2-2 draw with Brighton at home. He played several progressive passes to unlock things, but let Alexis Mac Allister get free to score Brighton’s second.

Tyler Adams few plays vs Brighton

March 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/uguSmrVoay — smoothie comps (@smoothie_comps2) March 14, 2023

Brenden Aaronson started and went 84’ in the same game. He took one shot that drew a fingertip save from Brighton’s keeper.

Brenden Aaronson few plays vs Brighton

March 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/gMU3rXkoGH — smoothie comps (@smoothie_comps2) March 14, 2023

Caleb Wiley had himself a day in Atlanta United’s 2-1 win over Charlotte FC, scoring 2 goals and adding an assist - all in the first half. Several of his clips were included in the weekend rundown, but we have one more to add - game highlights from Sanjiv of @USMNTVideos.

US U20 midfielder Jack McGlynn’s clever chipped pass created a chance for the Philadelphia Union in their game against the Chicago Fire. The Union would go on to win 1-0.

Mark McKenzie started and went 87’ for Genk their 1-2 loss to Union St.Gilloise. It looked like the centerback had scored, but the goal was ruled out by VAR for a handball. McKenzie was caught out a couple times defensively.

Mark McKenzie disallowed goal and few plays vs Union St.Gilloise

March 11, 2023 pic.twitter.com/5gTEIaRCi4 — smoothie comps (@smoothie_comps2) March 14, 2023

Kevin Paredes subbed on at 82’ for Wolfsburg, who were trailing Union Berlin 0-1. Two minutes later, Paredes found Patrick Wimmer for the tying goal. Not bad, kid!

Kevin Paredes assist vs Union Berlin

March 12, 2023 pic.twitter.com/hjwWylzpDT — smoothie comps (@smoothie_comps2) March 14, 2023

Timothy Tillman had a fantastic first start in MLS for LAFC. He played 90’ in the midfield, drew a penalty for LAFC’s first goal, and scored the third goal himself after picking up a loose touch from Latif Blessing.

Timothy Tillman vs New England (1 goal, drawn pen)



pic.twitter.com/hszovkPLgV — americanwigends (@americanwigends) March 14, 2023

In the same game, Noel Buck started in the New England Revolution’s midfield and went 75’. Here are clips of his performance (as well as a longer version for anyone interested).

Noel Buck vs LAFC MLS week 3 pic.twitter.com/SU6hj4sM6C — alden (@aldeneats) March 14, 2023

Who impressed this week? Who needs to improve? Hit the comments to let us know your favorite moments from this midweek.