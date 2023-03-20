 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Djordje Mihailovic steps into USMNT Nations League Roster due to injury to Tim Weah

A chance for Mihailovic to raise his USMNT stock

By Parker Cleveland
AZ Alkmaar v Vitesse - Dutch Eredivisie Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

The roster for the Nations League matches for this international window has a small shake up as Djordje Mihailovic will be joining the squad in place of Tim Weah. The Lille winger is undergoing monitoring for a concussion and will be unable to play in the upcoming games against Grenada and El Salvador.

Stepping in his place is midfielder Djordje Mihailovic who joined AZ Alkmaar in January. In that time he has eight appearances with 368 minutes and a goal and assist for the club. Mihailovic offers a different set of skills compared to Weah as a creative attacking midfielder. He returns to the team after last playing for the Stars in Stripes in December of 2020 in a friendly, he also featured for the team in the 2019 Gold Cup.

Weah started all four matches for the USA in the 2022 World Cup and scored the goal against Wales. While the team will miss him, Gio Reyna is regaining his fitness, Alejandro Zendejas just committed for the team and could be cap-tied, and Brenden Aaronson can also step into a wide role for the team.

