USA vs. Grenada, Concacaf Nations League: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team begin its final round of the Concacaf Nations League group stage for at least the next two cycles when it opens the March window on the road against Grenada. The USMNT enter the match in 2nd place in Group D, where a win will elevate them into first place and give them the upper hand in the group stage finale on Monday.

Grenada need a win to keep their hopes of qualifying directly to the 2023 Gold Cup alive, and they are anticipating this match on the island as one of their biggest in many years. They enter with some confidence, having playing several friendlies over the last month to build team chemistry for their big Nations League match at home. While they on paper are outmatched by the USMNT, Grenada doesn’t feel that way. This means the USMNT can’t underestimate Grenada, particularly on the road where the USMNT have traditionally struggled in Concacaf matches.

Latest Form

USA

D (0-0) - Colombia - Friendly

L (1-2) - Serbia - Friendly

L (1-3) - Netherlands - 2022 World Cup Round of 16

W (1-0) - Iran - 2022 World Cup Group B

D (0-0) - England - 2022 World Cup Group B

Grenada

W (2-0) - St. Lucia - Friendly

L (1-2) - St. Lucia - Friendly

D (2-2) - Barbados - Friendly

D (2-2) - Barbados - Friendly

D (1-1) - Barbados - Friendly

What To Watch For

Seize control. The USMNT need to establish control of the match early. It begins with the midfield, and they need to make Grenada tired early from relentless scoring opportunities.

Score early, score often. The key to this match is to get on the board early to eliminate any momentum that Grenada may have. It’s on the forwards to put the ball into the back of the net early and often.

Intensity. Grenada’s going to have intensity. Will the USMNT show up ready to match or exceed it?

Lineup Prediction

With only one MLS player on the roster, Anthony Hudson will be able to try a couple of things with his lineup:

Matt Turner will get the start at goalkeeper, while Antonee Robinson works left back and Sergiño Dest plays right back. Miles Robinson gets his first start at centerback for the USMNT since his return from a torn Achilles, while he is joined in the middle by Tim Ream.

In the middle, without Tyler Adams in the lineup, Hudson opts for a double pivot of sorts, with Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah acting as the center mids, while Brenden Aaronson is given the room in the middle to run free as the attacking mid.

Up front, Christian Pulisic will be in his normal place on the left side, while Alex Zendejas gets a chance on the right. Ricardo Pepi returns to the 9 in the hopes that his recent club form will allow him to see the ball go into the back of the net.

Prediction

This will hopefully be a game where the USMNT takes control early and doesn’t let up. It’s a 4-0 victory to move them top of the group.