USA vs. Grenada, Concacaf Nations League: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team returns to competitive action for the first time since the 2022 World Cup as they travel to Grenada in the Concacaf Nations League tonight. Interim manager Anthony Hudson has selected a predominantly European-based roster with the exception of Miles Robinson, Alejandro Zendejas and Johnny Cardoso.

While on paper the U.S. will be heavily favored in the match, going down to the Caribbean is never an easy task. It will be a good test for these players and how the perform in unideal conditions.

Of course the biggest storyline swirling around this team the past few months has been the Gio Reyna controversy. All reports so far is that he’s been welcomed back into the squad openly. Will that translate to him seeing the field in this international window and if he so, how will he perform? While there are certainly many areas to focus on, this will be the one most are interested in.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

Grenada lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 8:00p.m. Eastern, 5:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: Kirani James National Stadium; St. George’s, Grenada

Available TV: TNT, Universo

Available Streaming: peacock (App)

This thread will be your match thread. We don’t have many rules here. We just ask that you don’t insult each other personally and treat each other with respect. Debates can get heated and that’s fine, but name-calling and petty insults will get you banned. If you see a comment that you feel is out of line, please report it and it will be dealt with.