USA vs. Grenada, Concacaf Nations League: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team took care of business with a resounding x-x win away to Grenada in Concacaf Nations League play on Friday night. A roster heavily-skewed towards the European-based side of the player pool proved their quality by dominating their opponent from the opening whistle. Christian Pulisic pulled the strings all night, getting the ball rolling with a couple of assists and adding a goal. Ricardo Pepi (x2), Brenden Aaronson, Weston McKennie (x2), and Alex Zendejas all joined him on the score sheet in the rout.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.