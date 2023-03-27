USA vs. Grenada, Concacaf Nations League: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team had an easy time in paradise when they beat Grenada 7-1 on Friday night. Braces by Ricardo Pepi and Weston McKennie along with goals by Brenden Aaronson, Alex Zendejas, and Christian Pulisic made for a fun night on the road. It was the most goals scored by the USMNT away from home.

With a 7-goal outburst, there were obviously plenty of guys who had some stellar performances. However, Christian Pulisic was the one that the SSFC community voted as the Man of the Match, with a 9.02 average rating.

All of the Man of the Match rankings, including interim coach Anthony Hudson and the referee:

Christian Pulisic - 9.02

Weston McKennie - 7.82

Alex Zendejas - 7.57

Ricardo Pepi - 7.44

Luca de la Torre - 7.05

Brenden Aaronson - 6.96

Joe Scally - 6.87

Matt Turner - 6.54

Auston Trusty - 6.51

Bryan Reynolds - 6.18

Yunus Musah - 6.05

Mark McKenzie - 5.88

Johnny Cardoso - 5.87

Taylor Booth - 5.71

Gio Reyna - 5.57

Daryl Dike - 5.57

—

Anthony Hudson - 7.43

Referee Daneon Parchment (JAM) - 6.26

Do you agree with the ratings? Was Christian Pulisic near perfect? Hit the comments and discuss!