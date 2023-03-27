USA vs. El Salvador, Concacaf Nations League: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team face a quick turnaround from their 7-2 walloping of Grenada as they head back up to Orlando to take on El Salavador in the Nations League Group D finale. While the U.S. need just a draw to secure top spot in the group, they’ll be looking to make a statement at home.

After giving some fresh faces a look on Friday, it’s likely we’ll see Anthony Hudson go with the strongest XI possible in this one to make sure his side advances to the Finals this summer. The question now is, what does that lineup look like? Has someone like Alex Zendejas done enough to impress the interim coach to win a place in his preferred setup? We’ll likely see some changes, particularly in defense as Miles Robinson and Tim Ream are safe bets to come in at center back. Sergino Dest and Antonee Robinson are both also ready to step on the field if needed. And, of course, the question of who gets the chance to shine at the No. 9 spot is always looming. Ricardo Pepi made the most of his chance with two goals. Does he get another shot or will that go to Daryl Dike?

A lot of questions to be answered, but hopefully we see another comprehensive attacking performance to end this international window on a high note.

Lineups

United States lineup: TBA

El Salvador lineup: TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 7:30p.m. Eastern, 4:30p.m. Pacific

Venue: Exploria Stadium; Orlando, FL

Available TV: TNT, Universo

Available Streaming: peacock (App)

