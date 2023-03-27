USA vs. El Salvador, Concacaf Nations League: Community player ratings

The United States men’s national team are through to the semifinals of the Concacaf Nations League after a 1-0 win over El Salvador. A scrappy match saw the in-form Ricardo Pepi come off the bench and score the lone goal of the match in the second half of play. It wasn’t the most dominating of performances for the U.S., but it got the job done at the end of the day.

Instead of giving you our player ratings, we want to know what you think. Below is a ratings form for you to fill out with ratings for each USMNT player’s performance. After a day/night of voting, we’ll tabulate the ratings and reveal them with the top rated player being named Stars and Stripes FC’s Man of the Match. Feel free to head down to the comment section and leave your thoughts on the match as a whole or give your detailed explanation of your ratings.

Click here for a mobile-friendly link.