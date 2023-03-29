USA vs. El Salvador, Concacaf Nations League: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team secured its place in the Concacaf Nations League Finals with a 1-0 win Monday night over El Salvador. Substitute Ricardo Pepi’s goal on his first touches of the night was the difference in the match as the USMNT won Group D of League A to add to its qualification for the 2023 Gold Cup that was secured last weekend.

There were several players who did enough to earn serious consideration for Man of the Match honors, and the SSFC community had a few that they held in the highest regard. In the end, Pepi won with a 7.94 average rating. Ricardo Pepi (7.50) and Tim Ream (7.02) turned in terrific performances as the centerbacks and were close to catching Pepi for the award.

Here’s all the of the SSFC community ratings:

Ricardo Pepi - 7.94

Miles Robinson - 7.50

Tim Ream - 7.02

Matt Turner - 6.91

Weston McKennie - 6.84

Gio Reyna - 6.67

Luca de la Torre - 6.56

Sergiño Dest - 6.29

Taylor Booth - 6.15

Yunus Musah - 5.99

Brenden Aaronson - 5.89

Antonee Robinson - 5.74

Christian Pulisic - 5.50

Alex Zendejas - 5.41

Johnny Cardoso - 5.28

Daryl Dike - 5.03

Anthony Hudson - 6.55

Referee Mario Escobar (GUA) - 5.35

What do you think? Was Pepi your Man of the Match? Did you show more love for the centerbacks?