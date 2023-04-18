USA Soccercast, Episode 105: Gold Cup Draws and Continental Clásicos

The USA Soccercast is back with Episode 105! On this episode, the Gold Cup draw occurred last Friday, and today we learned the venues for the USMNT as they seek to defend their title. The road to the Gold Cup final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for the United States: Chicago, St. Louis, Charlotte, Cincinnati, San Diego or Las Vegas, and then LA.

We go through the Gold Cup draw group by group, showing who the USMNT was drawn with and how the other groups shape up. We also now know who the United States could potentially face in the quarterfinals should they advance out of the group as expected. We look at the other groups and how difficult it could be for a couple of the seeded teams to advance in the tournament.

After the break, USA-Mexico is tomorrow night, and we get ready for that match. We take a look at the roster and give a quick preview of who to watch for when the two teams take the field tomorrow night. It should be a fun one in Phoenix.

