USA vs. Mexico, 2023 Friendly: Time, TV schedule and lineups

The United States men’s national team take on Mexico tonight in a non-FIFA window friendly. Which means both teams will feature many players who aren’t considered “first choice” by their respective managers. Both rosters consist of predominantly domestic-based players and offer yet another chance for fringe players to impress and earn more opportunities in bigger matches.

As usual, the biggest storyline as far as jockeying for playing time comes at the striker position. Brandon Vazquez has been called into camp and will be battling Jesus Ferreira for the starting spot. Whichever player earns the start against Mexico will shoulder the pressure of finding the back of the net and possibly earning another start with these two teams meet for real in Concacaf Nations League in a few months.

When it comes to exciting prospects to look out for there are two defensive youngsters who we’ll be hoping to see. Atlanta United’s Caleb Wiley has had a tremendous start to his season and looks to have a great claim at a full-back role for this team in the future. Then there’s 17-year-old centerback Joshua Wynder of the USL’s Louisville City. The Kentucky native has been linked to a big European transfer to Benfica when he turns 18. If either player steps on the field they will surely be worth keeping an eye on.

Lineups

United States lineup:

TBA

Mexico lineup:

TBA

How to Watch

Advertised Kick-off Time: 10:00p.m. Eastern, 7:00p.m. Pacific

Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium; Glendale, AZ

Available TV: TBS, Telemundo

Available Streaming: HBO Max, peacock (App)

