After being denied a chance to host the World Cup in 2018 and 2022, the USA is looking to make up those missed opportunities by hosting World Cups in consecutive years. According to the Associated Press, the USA and Mexico will submit a joint bid to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

The agency also reported that South Africa has bid, Brazil is planning to also seek to host the tournament and another joint bid by the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium has ben submitted as well.

Should the tournament be awarded to the USA and Mexico, it would be the first time a Latin American nation has hosted and would be a return of the Women’s World Cup to the USA for the first time since 1999.

There are a few more steps before the host will be announced, but FIFA will determine the 2027 host in May of 2024.