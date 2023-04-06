USA Soccercast, Episode 103: Messi to MLS? It ain’t happening

The USA Soccercast is back with Episode 103, and we’re discussing a topic that has been on the minds of many over the past few weeks and months: will Lionel Messi actually come to Major League Soccer?

I’m here to throw cold water on the idea that Messi will end up at Inter Miami, and there are several reasons why, but many of them center around money. Vast amounts of money, enough to make Scrooge McDuck say “that’s a lot of money!” MLS has been doing its best to keep the name of the league attached to Messi as he sorts out his future plans, but in the end, the type of money being offered to Messi by Saudi club Al Hilal might be too much to turn down. We discuss the several scenarios and end with the conclusion that the arguable GOAT coming to America just doesn’t feel like it’s truly in the cards.

