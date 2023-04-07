USA Soccercast, Episode 104: USWNT prepares to face the Irish

The United States Women’s National Team enter their final friendlies before the Women’s World Cup roster is announced, and we discuss the current roster and upcoming matches on Episode 104 of the USA Soccercast.

The USWNT have a 26-player roster in camp, including a few surprise returners like Julie Ertz and Casey Krueger. However, with this being the final international window before the World Cup roster is named, it leaves us with questions about who has the inside track to making the roster and who appears to be on the outside looking in at this point. They face Ireland, who is ranked 22nd in the FIFA world rankings and will also be at the Women’s World Cup this summer. Which players should we look out for? What does Julie Ertz’s return mean for the shape of this team? We touch on a bit of all of that on this episode.

Check us out at our has a Podbean landing page to subscribe on just about any podcatching service out there. Also, hit up our Linktree page that has access to our affiliate links, including Fanatics and the MLS Store. Finally, give us a follow on Twitter, and send any topic suggestions to USA Soccercast at Gmail dot com!