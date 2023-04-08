Jesse Marsch reportedly finalizing contract to become new Leicester City manager

After reports that Jesse Marsch would take over at Southhampton, the American is now being heavily linked with a move to Leicester City. The Foxes sent Brenden Rogers packing after failing to meet expectations on the year. Currently Leicester sit in 19th with 25 points.

Leicester and Jesse Marsch, expected to complete the agreement in the next 24 hours if all goes to plan. #LCFC



Talks are advanced, as reported earlier today — waiting on final key details to get it done. pic.twitter.com/U6ZkkZeG7U — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 8, 2023

However, half of the Premier League currently finds itself in a relegation battle as just 6 points separate Leicester from 12th place Wolves.

He will have his work cut out for him if the move goes through as the team has lost 8 of its last 10 games and is set to face Manchester City next weekend. The three game stretch following the match against the Citizens may determine if the team stays up or not as the face Wolves, Leeds, and Everton before taking on Fulham, Liverpool, and Newcastle before meeting West Ham to end the year.

While Leicester have been bad as of late, the team was in decent shape in early February when they beat Spurs 4-1. Marsch is a strong motivator and perhaps his voice and different approach will be keep the team in the top flight.