FIFA reveals 2026 World Cup brand logo

The 2026 World Cup is just over 3 years away, and FIFA has an image that they feel will capture the essence of the most popular tournament on earth. Last night, in a glitzy event at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, FIFA revealed the brand logo for the 2026 World Cup that seeks to unite the three host nations: the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

FIFA also announced the WE ARE 26 campaign, which seeks to play an integral role in the World Cup branding.

“WE ARE 26 is a rallying cry,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a statement released by FIFA. “It’s a moment when three countries and an entire continent collectively say: ‘We are united as one to welcome the world and deliver the biggest, best and most inclusive FIFA World Cup ever.’ The tournament will enable each host country and participating team to write their own page in the history books of FIFA World Cups, and this unique brand is a major step on that road to 2026.”

The brand is a simple, vertical 26 in a bespoke font that is centered by the World Cup trophy. The simple design allows for customization, while the curves and edges number 48, corresponding to the number of teams that will participate in the 2026 World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup brand logo is a stark departure from previous World Cup logos, where the focus was creating a logo that encapsulated the true essence of the host nation. The 2026 World Cup logo feels like a move by FIFA that will allow it to standardize the World Cup logo for future editions of the tournament, similar to what the NFL has done with the Super Bowl logo or the NHL with the Stanley Cup Finals.

Many of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup have rolled out brand logos that take the 26 brand logo with the name of the city underneath:

When the USMNT take the field in 2026, they will do so before packed stadiums that will have the 2026 World Cup brand logo all over it. Hit the comments to discuss the new facing brand of the 2026 World Cup and what you think of it.