USMNT midweek viewing guide: One step away from the CCL cup

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
- LAFC vs Philadelphia Union, 10p on FS1, FOX Soccer Plus, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, Sling TV: Kellyn Acosta, Aaron Long, Ilie Sánchez, and LAFC take on US U20s Jack McGlynn and Quinn Sullivan in the second leg of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal, tied 1-1. Acosta gave away a penalty kick for the Union late in leg 1, and then scored the equalizer shortly therafter. The winner will face either Tigres or León from Liga MX in the final.
Wednesday
- Valencia vs Villarreal, 1:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Yunus Musah and Valencia are 17th in La Liga, two points above the relegation zone. Fifth-place Villarreal will be an imposing challenge.
- Stuttgart vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 2:45p on ESPN Deportes, ESPNU, ESPN+, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: Paxten Aaronson and Frankfurt meet Stuttgart in the semifinal of Germany’s cup, the DFB Pokal.
- Liverpool vs Fulham, 3p on Peacock: Antonee Robinson and Fulham face Liverpool at Anfield. Tim Ream is out for the season with a broken arm suffered this past weekend.
Also in action:
- Getafe vs Celta Vigo, 4p on ESPN+: Luca de la Torre and 13th-place Celta meet relegation-threatened Getafe (19th place in La Liga).
- Internacional v Nacional, 6p on beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional have 4 points from their first 2 games in the Copa Libertadores group stage. They meet group leaders Nacional, who have 6 points from 2 games.
Thursday
- Huddersfield vs Sheffield United, 2:45p: Duane Holmes, Jaheim Headley, and Huddersfield are 3 points above the relegation zone. They host Sheffield United, who’ve already secured promotion to the Premier League next season.
Friday
- Arminia Bielefeld vs Greuther Fürth, 12:30p: George Bello and Julian Green meet in the 2 Bundesliga.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
