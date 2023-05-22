USMNT midweek viewing guide: La Liga, Open Cup, U20s, Libertadores

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Le Havre vs Valenciennes, 2:45p on beIN Sports XTRA, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson and Le Havre are first place in Ligue 2 and look like they’ll be promoted to the top tier in France. Richardson will be in Ligue 1 next year anyway, as he’s on loan from Reims.
Tuesday
- Celta Vigo vs Girona, 1:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Luca de la Torre and Celta (15th) meet Girona (8th) in La Liga.
- USA U20 vs Fiji U20, 2p on FS2, Universo, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: The US U20s got a late winner from Jonathan Gómez to beat Ecuador in their first group match. Fiji lost 0-4 to Slovakia in their opener. There could be a lot of goals in store for this U20 World Cup match.
- LAFC vs LA Galaxy, 10:30p: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, and Aaron Long lead LAFC into this Open Cup version of El Trafico.
Also in action:
- Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, 7:30p: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi lead Miami against Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore and Nashville in the US Open Cup.
- New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati, 7:30p: John Tolkin and the Red Bulls meet Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy in the Open Cup.
- Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United, 8:30p: Brooklyn Raines has been given opportunities with the Dynamo in the Open Cup so far. Minnesota also features an American midfielder (and utility player) Hassani Dotson.
Wednesday
- Hajduk Split vs Sibenik, 1p: Rokas Pukstas will play in Croatia’s FA Cup final with Hajduk Split. Immediately after this game he’ll travel to join the U20s in Argentina for the World Cup knockout games.
- Austin FC vs Chicago Fire, 9p: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire travel to Austin in the Open Cup.
Also in action:
- Djurgården vs Häcken, 1p: Denmark-American left back Kristoffer Lund is playing in the Swedish top flight with Häcken.
- Hibernian vs Celtic, 2:45p: Matthew Hoppe meets Cameron Carter-Vickers’ club (without CCV himself) in the Scottish Premiership.
- Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Columbus Crew, 7p: Canadian-Italian-American midfielder Aidan Morris and the Crew meet USL opposition in the Open Cup.
- Pacific FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 10p on FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV: Julian Gressel and the ‘Caps meet a Canadian Premier League team in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal.
Thursday
- Mallorca vs Valencia, 1:30p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV: Yunus Musah and Valencia (13th) meet Mallorca (12th) in La Liga.
- Manchester United vs Chelsea, 3p on Peacock: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea go to Old Trafford in Premier League play. 21-year-old American goalkeeper Ethan Wady was on Chelsea’s bench last weekend.
Also in action:
- Metropolitanos vs Internacional, 8p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: After 3 group matches, Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are second in Group B with 5 points. Venezuelan club Metropolitanos are bottom of the group with zero points and a -4 goal difference.
Friday
- Slovakia U20 vs USA U20, 2p on FS2, Universo, Sling TV, fuboTV: The US U20s face their final World Cup group-stage foe. Slovakia smacked Fiji 4-0 in their group-stage opener.
Also in action:
- Bastia vs Le Havre, 2:45p: Amir Richardson and Le Havre are at it again, this time away to Bastia in Ligue 2.
- Vizela vs Sporting CP, 4:15p: Alex Mendez and 11th-place Vizela meet 4th-place Sporting in Liga Portugal.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
