 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USMNT midweek viewing guide: La Liga, Open Cup, U20s, Libertadores

A place to talk about the USMNT players in action at home and abroad this midweek.

By Justin Moran
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Villarreal CF v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander Photo by Manuel Queimadelos/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

  • Le Havre vs Valenciennes, 2:45p on beIN Sports XTRA, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson and Le Havre are first place in Ligue 2 and look like they’ll be promoted to the top tier in France. Richardson will be in Ligue 1 next year anyway, as he’s on loan from Reims.

Tuesday

  • Celta Vigo vs Girona, 1:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Luca de la Torre and Celta (15th) meet Girona (8th) in La Liga.
  • USA U20 vs Fiji U20, 2p on FS2, Universo, fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV: The US U20s got a late winner from Jonathan Gómez to beat Ecuador in their first group match. Fiji lost 0-4 to Slovakia in their opener. There could be a lot of goals in store for this U20 World Cup match.
  • LAFC vs LA Galaxy, 10:30p: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, and Aaron Long lead LAFC into this Open Cup version of El Trafico.

Also in action:

  • Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, 7:30p: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi lead Miami against Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore and Nashville in the US Open Cup.
  • New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati, 7:30p: John Tolkin and the Red Bulls meet Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy in the Open Cup.
  • Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United, 8:30p: Brooklyn Raines has been given opportunities with the Dynamo in the Open Cup so far. Minnesota also features an American midfielder (and utility player) Hassani Dotson.

Wednesday

  • Hajduk Split vs Sibenik, 1p: Rokas Pukstas will play in Croatia’s FA Cup final with Hajduk Split. Immediately after this game he’ll travel to join the U20s in Argentina for the World Cup knockout games.
  • Austin FC vs Chicago Fire, 9p: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire travel to Austin in the Open Cup.

Also in action:

  • Djurgården vs Häcken, 1p: Denmark-American left back Kristoffer Lund is playing in the Swedish top flight with Häcken.
  • Hibernian vs Celtic, 2:45p: Matthew Hoppe meets Cameron Carter-Vickers’ club (without CCV himself) in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Columbus Crew, 7p: Canadian-Italian-American midfielder Aidan Morris and the Crew meet USL opposition in the Open Cup.
  • Pacific FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 10p on FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV: Julian Gressel and the ‘Caps meet a Canadian Premier League team in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal.

Thursday

  • Mallorca vs Valencia, 1:30p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV: Yunus Musah and Valencia (13th) meet Mallorca (12th) in La Liga.
  • Manchester United vs Chelsea, 3p on Peacock: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea go to Old Trafford in Premier League play. 21-year-old American goalkeeper Ethan Wady was on Chelsea’s bench last weekend.

Also in action:

  • Metropolitanos vs Internacional, 8p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: After 3 group matches, Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are second in Group B with 5 points. Venezuelan club Metropolitanos are bottom of the group with zero points and a -4 goal difference.

Friday

  • Slovakia U20 vs USA U20, 2p on FS2, Universo, Sling TV, fuboTV: The US U20s face their final World Cup group-stage foe. Slovakia smacked Fiji 4-0 in their group-stage opener.

Also in action:

  • Bastia vs Le Havre, 2:45p: Amir Richardson and Le Havre are at it again, this time away to Bastia in Ligue 2.
  • Vizela vs Sporting CP, 4:15p: Alex Mendez and 11th-place Vizela meet 4th-place Sporting in Liga Portugal.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!

More From Stars and Stripes FC

Loading comments...