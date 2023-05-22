USMNT midweek viewing guide: La Liga, Open Cup, U20s, Libertadores

Midweek USMNT action is here. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Le Havre vs Valenciennes, 2:45p on beIN Sports XTRA, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson and Le Havre are first place in Ligue 2 and look like they’ll be promoted to the top tier in France. Richardson will be in Ligue 1 next year anyway, as he’s on loan from Reims.

Tuesday

Celta Vigo vs Girona, 1:30p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Luca de la Torre and Celta (15th) meet Girona (8th) in La Liga.

: Luca de la Torre and Celta (15th) meet Girona (8th) in La Liga. USA U20 vs Fiji U20, 2p on FS2, Universo, fuboTV ( free trial ), Sling TV : The US U20s got a late winner from Jonathan Gómez to beat Ecuador in their first group match. Fiji lost 0-4 to Slovakia in their opener. There could be a lot of goals in store for this U20 World Cup match.

: The US U20s got a late winner from Jonathan Gómez to beat Ecuador in their first group match. Fiji lost 0-4 to Slovakia in their opener. There could be a lot of goals in store for this U20 World Cup match. LAFC vs LA Galaxy, 10:30p: Timothy Tillman, Kellyn Acosta, Ilie Sánchez, and Aaron Long lead LAFC into this Open Cup version of El Trafico.

Also in action:

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, 7:30p : DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi lead Miami against Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore and Nashville in the US Open Cup.

: DeAndre Yedlin, Drake Callender, and Benja Cremaschi lead Miami against Walker Zimmerman, Shaq Moore and Nashville in the US Open Cup. New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati, 7:30p : John Tolkin and the Red Bulls meet Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy in the Open Cup.

: John Tolkin and the Red Bulls meet Brandon Vazquez, Matt Miazga, Roman Celentano, and FC Cincy in the Open Cup. Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United, 8:30p: Brooklyn Raines has been given opportunities with the Dynamo in the Open Cup so far. Minnesota also features an American midfielder (and utility player) Hassani Dotson.

Wednesday

Hajduk Split vs Sibenik, 1p : Rokas Pukstas will play in Croatia’s FA Cup final with Hajduk Split. Immediately after this game he’ll travel to join the U20s in Argentina for the World Cup knockout games.

: Rokas Pukstas will play in Croatia’s FA Cup final with Hajduk Split. Immediately after this game he’ll travel to join the U20s in Argentina for the World Cup knockout games. Austin FC vs Chicago Fire, 9p: Brian Gutiérrez, Chris Brady and the Fire travel to Austin in the Open Cup.

Also in action:

Djurgården vs Häcken, 1p : Denmark-American left back Kristoffer Lund is playing in the Swedish top flight with Häcken.

: Denmark-American left back Kristoffer Lund is playing in the Swedish top flight with Häcken. Hibernian vs Celtic, 2:45p : Matthew Hoppe meets Cameron Carter-Vickers’ club (without CCV himself) in the Scottish Premiership.

: Matthew Hoppe meets Cameron Carter-Vickers’ club (without CCV himself) in the Scottish Premiership. Pittsburgh Riverhounds vs Columbus Crew , 7p : Canadian-Italian-American midfielder Aidan Morris and the Crew meet USL opposition in the Open Cup.

: Canadian-Italian-American midfielder Aidan Morris and the Crew meet USL opposition in the Open Cup. Pacific FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, 10p on FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV: Julian Gressel and the ‘Caps meet a Canadian Premier League team in the first leg of the Canadian Championship semifinal.

Thursday

Mallorca vs Valencia, 1:30p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV : Yunus Musah and Valencia (13th) meet Mallorca (12th) in La Liga.

: Yunus Musah and Valencia (13th) meet Mallorca (12th) in La Liga. Manchester United vs Chelsea, 3p on Peacock: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea go to Old Trafford in Premier League play. 21-year-old American goalkeeper Ethan Wady was on Chelsea’s bench last weekend.

Also in action:

Metropolitanos vs Internacional, 8p on Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV: After 3 group matches, Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are second in Group B with 5 points. Venezuelan club Metropolitanos are bottom of the group with zero points and a -4 goal difference.

Friday

Slovakia U20 vs USA U20, 2p on FS2, Universo, Sling TV, fuboTV: The US U20s face their final World Cup group-stage foe. Slovakia smacked Fiji 4-0 in their group-stage opener.

Also in action:

Bastia vs Le Havre, 2:45p : Amir Richardson and Le Havre are at it again, this time away to Bastia in Ligue 2.

: Amir Richardson and Le Havre are at it again, this time away to Bastia in Ligue 2. Vizela vs Sporting CP, 4:15p: Alex Mendez and 11th-place Vizela meet 4th-place Sporting in Liga Portugal.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!